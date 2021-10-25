Oatlands Community Group benefits from the Co-op Local Community Fund

Oatlands Community Group has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

The last 18 months have been really challenging for small, charitable groups and Lockdown measures has drastically affected their fundraising efforts, so they are grateful to have this partnership with the local Co-op.

They are raising funds for/to build a community garden with Oatlands Community Centre.

Create and maintain an inclusive outdoor garden space for community to use, accessible to all, through the provision of seasonal plants/vegetation and all-weather equipment.

Enrich the community from all, bridging the generation gap and building community capacity to improve wellbeing for our stakeholders.

Enable the provision of facilities for recreation or other leisure-time occupation for the interests of social welfare with the object of improving the condition of life for the beneficiaries in Oatlands and the surrounding area.

They are asking for local Co-op to choose them as their cause so they can deliver their project and help more people in the Oatlands and wider area. The outdoor area has been disused for over 5 years and they hope to create a safe, fully accessible area for all to use and enrich our community.







The project offers everyone in the community a chance to create and use the space, from the very youngest to the most mature. Participation in the garden and its maintenance through volunteering offers friendship and a sense of community belonging. Both mental and physical opportunities will be created for wellbeing, which may reduce social isolation.

When members buy selected Co-op branded products and services, 2p from every pound spent goes to support local causes like this.

Co-op members can select us as their local cause by visiting https://membership.coop.co.uk/causes/65281