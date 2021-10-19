The Marie Curie timed online art auction, at Tennants

Tennants Auctioneers are hosting the Marie Curie Timed Online Art Auction, which is open for bidding at www.tennants.co.uk/mariecurie between 20th October and 3rd November.

Featuring over thirty works donated by leading artists, the funds raised will help Marie Curie care for people with terminal illness and their families.

The auction will include artworks by the likes of Ken Howard, Billy Connolly, and Tania Still.

Marie Curie’s Head of Special Events Susan Boissier said: Just at the time our hospices, community nursing services, and support line are needed more than ever as part of the national coronavirus response, our income has been decimated. In people’s homes and in Marie Curie’s hospices, the charity is caring for people with terminal illnesses and providing emotional support to their families. However, as the charity has stepped up its support for the nation, its fundraising income has been devastated by the impact of the coronavirus. We are delighted to launch this exclusive online art auction, kindly hosted by Tennants. Together, we can continue to raise funds to support Marie Curie Nurses and hospice staff who are on the frontlines providing vital care when it is needed the most.

Jane Tennant, Director of Tennants Auctioneers said: We are delighted to be able to support this fantastic auction to raise money for such a vital charity. Cancer impacts so many lives, and the work that Marie Curie does is invaluable. The auction is a chance for people to get behind the charity, and at the same time purchase a new piece of art for their homes.

Bidding for The Marie Curie Timed Online Art Auction opens at www.tennants.co.uk/mariecurie on Wednesday 20 October and runs until Wednesday 3rd November 2021.