DalesBus services to continue throughout the winter

Extra Sunday buses into and around the Nidderdale area on routes 821, 822 and 825 have now finished for the 2021 summer season.

However, it was recently announced that the Sunday service on Harrogate Bus Company route 24 between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge will continue running throughout the winter months as well, thanks to continued support from Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company. The summer timetable will therefore continue unchanged every day of the week all year round. The popular £1 single fare for young people on Sundays will also continue to be available on service 24.

A direct bus service between Harrogate and Skipton was reintroduced on Saturdays earlier this year after an absence of several years, and has proved very popular. As a result, with support from Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company, DalesBus service 59 will also continue throughout the winter months, operated by the Harrogate Bus Company. It is hoped to be able to increase this service next year if funding is available from the government’s Bus Back Better strategy.

Full details of both these services are available in timetable leaflets produced by the Harrogate Bus Company, and online at www.dalesbus.org/nidderdale