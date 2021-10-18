A1 now re-opened following fatal collision near Leeming Bar

The A1 has now re-opened near Ripon following a fatal collision in the early hours of today (Monday 18 October 2021).

The road was closed southbound, junction 50 to junction 51.

The incident happened at 2.20am on the Southbound carriage way near Leeming Bar and involved a Blue Ford Fiesta, a Grey Ford Puma and a black Land Rover Defender.

The passenger in the Land Rover, a woman in her early seventies, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Land Rover, also in his early seventies, was taken to hospital with serious, but not believed to be life-threatening, injuries.

The driver of the Ford Puma was uninjured, and the driver of the Ford Fiesta sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 22-year-old man from Malton has been arrested on suspicion of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving, Drink Driving and Drug Driving. He remains in custody at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any Dashcam footage, or who was travelling in the area at the time is asked to contact police.

Dial 101, press 2 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team or email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk

Please quote reference number 12210223751 when passing on any information.