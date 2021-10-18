63rd+1st, Cocktail Bar and Restaurant announces Harrogate opening

63rd+1st has announced that it is opening its third venue with an opeing in Harrogate on Friday 19 November 2021.

The concept is part of TGI Fridays UK and is named after the street that the iconic brand hails from.

The company is proud that its location in Harrogate will bring more than 30 full and part-time jobs to the area, with career opportunities still available.

Located on Albert Street, on what was previously ASK Italia restaurant, the unit spans 314 square meters, seating 101 in a large restaurant, lounge, bar area. An additional 12 covers are available in its outdoor dining area.

63rd+1st says it will showcase a unique identity and beautiful club style interior, creating a stylish hub for people to meet morning, noon, and night. The menu is inspired by the street food scene in Manhattan and celebrates the personality and principles of iconic classic cocktails, quality eclectic food and legendary atmosphere.

Robert B. Cook, CEO of 63rd+1st, said: 63rd+1st represents the coming together of people, culture, tastes and styles. Inspired by over 50 years of unique heritage it is a cocktail bar and restaurant where great things happen. We are excited to be bringing over 30 jobs to Harrogate and are looking for gregarious and talented people to join our fantastic team. We have always felt the loyalty from our Yorkshire fan base and we can’t wait to welcome them to enjoy the 63rd+1st experience in Harrogate.

The first 63rd+1st opened in Cobham, Surrey in May 2021 with the second venue opening in Glasgow in September 2021.





