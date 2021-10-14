Will Smith and Jack Muldoon have won the Harrogate Town Independent Supporters Club awards for the 2020/21 season 

Congratulations to Will Smith and Jack Muldoon who have won the Harrogate Town Independent Supporters Club awards for the 2020/21 season.

Smith made more than 30 appearances last season and picked up the ‘Away Travel’ award while Muldoon – who was Town’s top scorer last season – won the ‘Supporters Player of the Year’ trophy.

The awards were presented by manager Simon Weaver at training this morning as we continue preparations for Saturday’s trip to Colchester United.

Here’s what the Supporters Club had to say on Smith and Muldoon winning the awards: Harrogate Town Independent Supporters Club would like to congratulate Simon, the back room staff, and of course the players, for a successful first season as a Football League Club. We would also like to recognise the fantastic start which the club have made to current season. The Independent Supporters Club are immensely proud of the success which the club have had over the past few seasons, and look forward to the future. Every player who played a part in the successful 20/21 season can be proud of their achievements. We are delighted to recognise both Will Smith and Jack Muldoon for their fantastic performances, and hope you have many more successful years playing for Harrogate Town.





