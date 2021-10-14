Boroughbridge Under 9s boosted by kit sponsorship

Boroughbridge company Pump4u has agreed to sponsor one of the local football teams.

The family-run business has more than 10 years’ experience in groundworks. The sponsorship sees the team wear the company name and logo on their home kit. The under 9 boys play in the Hambleton and Richmondshire Junior league.

Richard Gamble from Pump4u, said: We are so grateful to be in a position where we can sponsor our local club in a sport we loved playing for so many years. It really is a pleasure and we hope all the young guns smash it every game.

Chris Fahy, Boroughbridge Juniors FC chairman added: We want to thank Pump4u for their support. Richard and James Gamble, directors of the company, are former coaches and players. James represented the club for eight seasons with Richard coaching the team. Richard also helped to develop and encourage younger age groups during his time with the club and was responsible for giving these groups the opportunity to take part in competitive fixtures.

Boroughbridge Juniors is open to new recruits. People interested in bringing their child to a training session can get in touch by contacting boroughbridgejuniors@gmail.com, via the club Facebook page or by visiting the club website.

Boroughbridge JFC is an FA Charter Standard club, providing a high-quality football experience for some 170 children.

Games and training sessions take place at Boroughbridge High School and Boroughbridge AFC on Aldborough Road on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

All coaches are FA-qualified and background-checked. The focus of training is on football skills, creativity, building confidence levels, working hard, having fun and respecting each other.

Caption: Boroughbridge Juniors FC Under 9 Boys wearing their new kit sponsored by Pump4U.