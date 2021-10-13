National music charity endorses and supports Kids Aloud project

Harrogate Brigantes Rotary has said that Youth Music has awarded a grant of almost £6000 to the next Kids Aloud project.

The national charity is funded from the National Lottery via Arts Council England, and supports music making by young people.

Local primary school children will be helped to write the words and music to songs telling a newly-written story, The Last Dragon. These will be performed in a series of concerts in Harrogate just before Easter 2023. The grant will cover all the direct musical costs and ensures that this much-needed project will go ahead.

This is a feather in Brigantes’ cap and is a clear public endorsement by a national body of the importance of their Kids Aloud initiative and gives national recognition to Kids Aloud and the opportunity it affords local children to create and perform music.

Project Director and author of The Last Dragon Guy Wilson comments: News of the grant award is a great filip. It helps secure the project in these difficult times, ensures that many children in the Harrogate district will have the opportunity to create and perform music as part of Kids Aloud 2023, and gives us a firm base from which to launch a sponsorship campaign. We hope this will provide the remaining funding that we require to deliver top quality support that will enhance the children’s experience. Roland and I are now preparing to go into the schools next year and are both looking forward to working with the children and their teachers. We already have a good number of schools signed up but it’s not too late for others to join in – just contact us via our website www.rotaryharrogatebrigantes.org.uk





