Harrogate vehicle stop: two arrested with drugs and knife seized

Two men were arrested and a large quantity of drugs and a knife were seized in Harrogate last week after a car was intercepted on Victoria Road.

Officers from the force’s proactive Operation Expedite Team were on patrol when they stopped the Volkswagen Passat due to its manner of driving.

On stopping the vehicle and searching the occupants and the car, officers found two bags containing around 100 wraps of suspected class A drugs and a large zombie-style knife.

Both occupants of the vehicle, two men from Bradford aged 18 and 31, were both arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and possessing an offensive weapon.

They have both been released on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Drug dealing and the county lines method – where dealers from out of town – usually urban areas, travel to smaller towns to sell drugs that they have advertised via mass text messaging – remains a priority for North Yorkshire Police.