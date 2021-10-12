Revised proposal for Harrogate rail and bus gateway Project

Consultations took place earlier this year on the early designs of schemes in Selby, Skipton and Harrogate. After consideration of that feedback those designs have been amended.

From Monday, 18 October 2021, the public will now be able to comment on those revised proposals.

This is the next stage in projects worth a total of £42m across Skipton, Harrogate and Selby delivered in partnership by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, North Yorkshire County Council, Craven District Council, Harrogate Borough Council and Selby District Council.

In the three towns, this major package of investment will change each rail and bus gateway.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: We listened to the feedback from the consultations earlier this year and have taken that response into account in the further development of the designs. Now, we are keen for residents to tell us how well these revised designs meet the objectives of opening up the towns’ gateways to facilitate and encourage cycling and walking and improve the quality and sense of identity in these locations. People can also help to define the final look of the schemes by giving their views on such details as benches and planting.

For the Harrogate scheme, feedback from the earlier consultation has been taken into account when looking at the options for one lane in Station Parade and pedestrianisation of James Street, as well as the detailed layout of Station Square and the balance of parking, loading and taxi space provision within the gateway area.

Councillor Phil Ireland, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for carbon reduction and sustainability, said: We want to ensure this multi-million pound Transforming Cities Fund project provides an exciting and attractive gateway to Harrogate town centre that encourages people to use sustainable travel options and helps us achieve our carbon reduction goals. Listening to residents’ feedback provides valuable insight into achieving these aims and I’d like to thank those businesses, residents and visitors who have done so already. Now is the time to further share your comments so that we can focus our attention on the finer details of the scheme, and I’d urge everyone to get involved.

The schemes are being delivered with money from the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund, which is helping to change transport gateways to towns and cities across the region by making it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport – and making it more difficult to use cars.







The following online events have been organised:

Tuesday 19 October, 6pm to 7pm, for the Selby scheme

Wednesday 20 October, 6pm to 7pm, for the Skipton scheme

Thursday 21 October, 6pm to 7pm, for the Harrogate scheme

Thursday 28 October, 6pm to 7pm, for the Harrogate scheme

Wednesday 3 November, 6pm to 7pm, for the Skipton scheme

Thursday, 4 November, 6pm to 7pm, for the Selby scheme

From 18 October, go to www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/northyorkshire for the detailed information about each of the schemes, how to join the online events and to complete the survey for your town. The consultation will run until Friday, 12 November, 2021.

Following this consultation, a final business case will be prepared before approval is sought to deliver the schemes. It is anticipated that work will begin by mid-2022 and be completed by March 2023.