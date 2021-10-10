Western Primary School recognised as an Apple Distinguished School for 2021–2024

Western Primary School is pleased to announce that it has been recognised as an Apple Distinguished School for 2021–2024 in recognition of our innovative use of iPads to engage children in their learning and to inspire curiosity and creativity.

Apple Distinguished Schools are centres of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to connect students to the world, fuel creativity, deepen collaboration, and make learning personal.

Headteacher, Tim Broad said: The selection of Western as an Apple Distinguished School highlights our success in creating an innovative and compelling learning environment that engages and motivates students and provides tangible evidence of academic achievement.

Our use of 1-2-1 iPads in school has inspired increased curiosity and creativity around learning for all of our pupils, as well as providing them with equitable access to the digital world. Other benefits include a first-class remote learning experience, a reduction in teacher workload and increased engagement with parents and carers in their children’s learning.