Police were called to a report of the sudden death of a man in North Stainley, Harrogate, on the afternoon of Friday 8 October 2021.

Police, fire and ambulance staff attended the scene.

It is believed the man, from Northallerton and in his 20s, had fallen from a ride-on mower, and suffered serious injuries. Tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries are ongoing, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.