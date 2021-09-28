Suspected explosive device found in Bilton

Area in Bilton has been cordoned off following the discovery of a possible explosive device.

*** the incident has now been brought to a conclusion ***

Police are currently in attendance at an address in the Bilton area of Harrogate, following the discovery of what is believed to be an unexploded shell.

It was found by a member of the public in their garden at a property on Gordon Avenue today (Tuesday, 28 September 2021).

Police have evacuated a small number of houses whilst we await the arrival of the MOD to make an assessment on the device. A scene guard and cordon is currently in place on Gordon Avenue, Hall Lane and Bilton Lane.

Local residents have been advised to stay in doors and avoid the area.

Police thank local residents for their patience and cooperation at this time.