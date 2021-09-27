Harrogate pop-up shop: the designers, the creator and the candle maker

‘The Designers’, ‘The Creator’ and ‘The Candle Maker’ from Sasha Interiors the Roomsmiths will be collaborating with AIRE Studio & Annie Lane Candles.

From 27 September 2021 to 10 October 2021

Harrogate Town Centre, No. 8 Victoria Shopping Centre

Station Parade/Cambridge Street, HG1 1AE

The residential interior design business, independently owned Sasha Interiors are now proud to be able to extend their services into Yorkshire, offering residents full interior design packages & soft furnishings to refresh and revive their homes.

As local residents to Harrogate, Jen and Cheryl intend to bring their vast design experiences to from Cheltenham and Hereford and they invite everyone to bring along their design queries or questions to see how they can solve your dilemmas.

Jen, Sasha Interiors, said: We are excited to be offering our interior design services and products to the North with this great space in Harrogate, which has a well respected interiors scene.

The ‘Creator’ – Claire Williams. Claire is the founder of Aire Studio. With a passion and love for designing focal wall coverings. Launching on the 4 October, her new collection ‘Harlow’ of wallpaper designs and home accessories.

The Designers will also be joined by the ‘Candle maker ’ – Ann Greaves. Founder and creator of Annie Lane Candles.