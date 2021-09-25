Local green party calls for a changes to the animal testing industry

The Harrogate and District Green Party are calling for a change to the use of animals for laboratory experiments and testing.

Harrogate has two locations of animal testing Labcorp (formerly Covance) on Otley road, and Smithers Viscient on Skipton Road.

Harrogate and District Green Party statement on Labcorp and animal testing: The animal testing laboratory has long cast a shadow over Harrogate. With progressive testing methods available and developing all the time, the last thing our local MP should be doing is encouraging an expansion of animal testing. The European Parliament has voted to stop laboratory experiments on animals and replace them with modern science; the UK could easily do the same and push itself to the forefront of research and development without animal testing. Instead, our local MP wants to keep us in the past by encouraging an increase in animal testing rather than working to change the industry. We would ask residents to write to Andrew Jones and urge him to rethink supporting increasing animal testing. Instead, we want him to encourage the business and the UK to switch to modern human-biology-based techniques.