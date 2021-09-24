Ex Harrogate teacher at Magistrates over counts of making indecent images of children

Matthew Shillito, aged 42, from Harrogate, appeared at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (23 September 2021) charged with two counts of making indecent images of children.

The alleged offences involve 20 Category B and 3,723 Category C images which were made between 3 December 2012 and 31 December 2015.

Shillito pleaded not guilty at the hearing.

He was remanded on conditional bail and the case was adjourned for a trial at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on Friday 4 March 2022, at 10am, court room 2.

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that Shillito was a teacher in the Harrogate District of North Yorkshire at the time of the alleged offences. He was immediately suspended from his post when he was arrested in January 2020 and subsequently dismissed.

Parents can be reassured that none of the alleged offences relate to his employment.