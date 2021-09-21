Local NHS in North Yorkshire and York: Volume of GP appointments similar in 2021 to 2019

Local NHS in North Yorkshire and York says ‘thank you’ to patients as doctors’ surgeries continue to deliver high numbers of appointments.

When compared to the same month in 2019, the nearest “normal” year shows a similar volume of booking, but this year shows a reduction in booking where people failed to attend. The 2019 figures are shown in brackets.

More than 360,000 (368,000: 2019) appointments were ‘booked’ with GP surgeries in North Yorkshire and York in July, as COVID restrictions in the country came to an end.

NHS Digital data also shows 97% of all appointments were kept by patients, with a majority of surgery appointments taking place ‘in person’.

Some 9,700 (14,500: 2019) appointments in North Yorkshire and York were recorded as ‘did not attends’, with most of those face-to-face slots.

North Yorkshire & York Jul 21 Jul 99 Appointments Booked 360,000 368,000 Number that did not attend appointment 9,700 14,500 Appointments in-person 217,695 296,240

NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group Chair, Dr Charles Parker, said: The data is telling us that GP practices in North Yorkshire and York are continuing to experience a sustained surge in demand for appointments, with July another busy month, but that is only part of the story. Like many businesses, GP surgeries have been hit hard by general sickness, COVID infection and staff having to isolate because they’ve been a contact of someone who’s tested positive for COVID. We’ve also had to carefully manage the availability of face-to-face appointments because of the limitations of continuing with COVID safety protocols like social distancing in waiting rooms, PPE and additional sanitising and cleaning between appointments. Given the pressure practices are under, I think it’s remarkable and a testament to the hard work of everyone in primary care that we’ve been able to deliver so many appointments for patients and it shows the value in having a blended mix of in-person, telephone and online appointments available. We want to thank patients for their understanding at this busy time. We appreciate it’s not always easy to get an appointment, but they can be assured we are working really hard to deliver the care they need.







Approximately half of all booked appointments in that month were with a doctor – 107,144 appointments were booked with a GP in the North Yorkshire CCG area and 66,949 appointments were with a GP in the NHS Vale of York CCG geography.

Around three fifths of the appointments in July were in-person with 133,973 (180,385: 2019) face-to-face appointments booked with GPs and other practice staff in North Yorkshire and 83,722 (115,855: 2019) face-to-face appointments with doctors and other GP practice staff in Vale of York.

And the data for July shows almost half of all booked appointments were either same day or next day, with more than 107,000 same day or next day appointments booked with GP surgeries in North Yorkshire in July and more than 69,000 same day or next day appointments booked with GP surgeries in Vale of York.