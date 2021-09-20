Wesley Centre Concerts launches new season

Wesley Centre Concerts put on four recitals in June and July to end its disrupted season last year. It was obvious that the demand for live music was undiminished. The audience was smaller due to social distancing, but overall the Concerts are in a good financial position due to sustained contributions from the patrons and a restart grant from the Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation.

The opening concert of the new season will be on Monday,4 October 2021 at 1pm when the internationally acclaimed Leonore Piano Trio, Benjamin Nabarro – violin, Gemma Rosefield – cello

and Tim Horton – piano, give the lunchtime recital. Renowned for ‘the sumptuous breadth and beguiling warmth of their revelatory playing’, they will be playing two works, the Piano Trio no 34 by Joseph Haydn and the Piano Trio by Antonín Dvořák.

Tickets cost £10 and because of continuing Covid restrictions must be obtained before the concert from 01423 883618 or a.hitchen81@gmail.com