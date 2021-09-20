St Andrews Players bringing “Back in the Spotlight” to Harrogate in October

The St Andrew’s Players are getting ready for a production titled “Back in the spotlight” at the end of October 2021.

It is being put together by Louise Denison and Jim Lunt with the show being described as “An extravaganza of song and dance from The Jersey Boys, Hamilton, West Side Story and Six”

The group celebrated its 50th birthday in 2019.

St Andrew’s Players, Chair Liz Lancaster said: Since the Harrogate Theatre has work on the roof, we are using the Harrogate Ladies College for this show. The age of the cast varies, and depends on the show, but Louise is very dancey, so tends to attract dancers – Louise was in Annie when she was younger, and has danced all her entire life. It’s a wonderful show with something for everyone. It’s 6 main shows with a little snippet from 2 others, covering both old and new. We have a chunk from & Juliet that has only been in the West End a couple of years. We put on a good show, and you will get as near to a professional show as we can manage, and we work hard to attract new audiences. In our cast of 25 we have 9 that have previously worked professionally and then decided, for various reasons, maybe family reasons, to go back to normal jobs. We are very very lucky to have a cast of such a high standard.

Tickets are available from the Harrogate Theatre booking website or by phone. See https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Back-in-the-Spotlight or tel: 01423 502 116