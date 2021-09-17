The first Fan Forum for Harrogate Town Supporters will take place at The Cedar Court Hotel on Wednesday 29 September 2021.

Doors will open at 6:30pm, with the forum set to commence at 7pm.

The forum will provide attendees the chance to hear all the upcoming news from Club representatives, the Community Foundation, the Independent Supporters Club, the Supporters Trust, and First Team Manager Simon Weaver, who will be discussing a wide range of topics and will be available to answer any questions you may have!

Attendees must reserve their seat in advance and submit any questions they wish to ask via Supporter Liaison Officer Phill Holdsworth, email: phillholdsworth@harrogatetownafc.com