Work to provide energy efficient offices at Phoenix Business Park is now complete

The £300,000 investment project to provide energy efficient offices at Phoenix Business Park is now complete and available for businesses to rent.

Harrogate Borough Council have created new employment space as well as refurbished three existing units. Resulting in modern and quality spaces for businesses, which exceed the latest Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) requirements.

A recent assessment by an EPC assessor awarded the new offices a rating of A which means they are highly energy efficient and have lower running costs. They also achieved a high BREEAM* sustainability assessment.

Electric vehicle charging points have been installed to support the borough council’s Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle (ULEV) strategy as well as helping reduce carbon emissions across the Harrogate district.

The project was carried out by Dalebuild Limited who are a Harrogate based construction firm with a proven track record of this type of work.

Councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, said: We wanted to ensure Harrogate district businesses have the space around them to grow and expand as their business does. This investment at Phoenix Business Park does just that, by creating flexible spaces with leases designed around their needs. As well as providing them with modern, energy efficient accommodation with high-speed digital connectivity. It is fantastic news to hear that the new offices have also been awarded an A rating on the Energy Performance Certificate as well as a very high BREEAM rating. We have ambitious plans to reduce carbon emissions across the district and this is yet another example of our steps to achieve this.

Phil Gregg, from Ripon Farm Services who have recently renewed their lease as well as taking on additional accommodation at Phoenix Business Park, said: Phoenix Business Park allows us to house some of our group functions for our 11 agricultural dealerships located throughout Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire while being close to our head office on Dallamires Lane. The units ensure an enjoyable working environment in the heart of our beautiful city.

Since completion of the units in August, two of them have already been let with enquiries currently being taken for the new build and remaining refurbished units.