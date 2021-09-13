Harrogate Borough Council tackles litter with new street cleaning machine

Harrogate Borough Council is continuing to tackle litter in town centres across the Harrogate district with the help of a new street cleaning machine.

The waste vacuum cleaner is easy to use, compact, self-propelled and 100 per cent electric.

It can clean much quicker than manual litter picking and is especially effective at picking up small items of litter such as cigarette butts and disposable takeaway cups.

All the waste is sucked up through the flexible and durable nozzle and collected in bags at the back of the machine. It also has an on-board pressure washer to remove any stubborn stains.

Councillor Andrew Paraskos, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: Sadly, some people think it is completely acceptable to just discard litter on the street. Which is why we, and an army of volunteers, work tirelessly to ensure our town centres and villages look their best for locals and visitors alike. The addition of the street cleaning machine will make this task even easier and I know it will make the task of clearing litter that bit easier for our dedicated team.

The street cleaning machine costs around £18,000, has a 10-hour battery life and will be rotated around towns across the Harrogate district.





