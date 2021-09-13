ASDA the next stop for MP’s ‘shoppers surgery’

Following an enforced hiatus due to the coronavirus measures, constituents will get the chance to chat with their local MP at his regular ‘shoppers surgery’ to be held at ASDA in Harrogate on Saturday 18 September 2021.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP, Andrew Jones, is holding his next public surgery at the store from 10am to 12noon.

The surgery is an opportunity for anyone who is in or near the ASDA store to drop-in and have an informal talk about any issues with him.

Andrew said: It is important for an MP to have an open door to all constituents. That is why I hold regular surgeries so people can discuss their issues with me. But I realise that people often can’t make it to fixed appointments and so shoppers surgeries are a great way for people to just have a word or longer chat. I move my ‘shoppers surgery’ around different venues and I am grateful to ASDA for hosting my next session. It is important that elected representatives make themselves available in the most convenient locations for the public. I would like to thank ASDA once again for making space available for the shoppers surgery.

Mr Jones also runs more formal surgeries several times a month and these can be booked by contacting his office on 01423 529614 or emailing him at andrew.jones.mp@parliament.uk with your contact details.