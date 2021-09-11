Woman sexually assaulted at Harrogate Railway Station

British Transport Police are investigating a sexual assault at Harrogate railway station that took at 7.08pm on Saturday 7 August 2021.

A woman was waiting for a train when she was approached by a man who tried to engage in a conversation with her. She turned away from him, and the man continued to speak to her before sexually assaulting her.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 567 of 07/08/21.





