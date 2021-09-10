Woodfield Community Primary School are taking ‘effective action’ towards the removal of special measures

In June 2021, Woodfield Community Primary School in Harrogate, received a Section 8 two day inspection by Ofsted. This was the first monitoring inspection since the school became subject to special measures following the inspection in January 2020. There were two inspectors in school during the visit, and they acknowledged the progress Woodfield had made during the last year.

Leaders and staff are working well together to systematically improve this school

Leaders have the full support of a committed staff team.

Mathew Atkinson, Executive Headteacher said: There are many things to celebrate in the report: attendance, SEND, behaviour and the curriculum have all improved and we have clear areas to continue to develop. We are taking the right actions towards the removal of special measures and we are looking forward to another great year at Woodfield. The report also reads that parents are very positive about the school. All those who responded to Ofsted’s online questionnaire, Parent View, would recommend the school to other parents.

Jo Marwood, Head of School said: We are proud of the report from Her Majesty’s inspectors and it confirms all the hard work that our students, staff, parents and Governors put in to making Woodfield such a great school for our community. We would like to say thank you for the dedication of staff, the children, parents and Governors and the support we have received from the local community.

Woodfield Community Primary School will continue their hard work to further develop their offer so the pupils of Woodfield receive the very best education.

Woodfield Community Primary School is on Woodfield Road, next door to Bilton Library in the heart of the area.

It is surrounded by a vast green space for a focus on outdoor education and it had a supportive community around it.

Pupils are welcome from their 3rd birthday in the nursery, with 30-hour places available.

Please contact 01423 566494 or email admin@woodfield.n-yorks.sch.uk to arrange a visit or to have an informal chat.