The Knitting & Stitching Show in Harrogate for their 30th anniversary    

The Knitting & Stitching Show is the UK’s biggest textile event and will be taking over Halls A, B, C, M and Q at Harrogate Convention Centre from 18th-21st November 2021 for its 30th Anniversary.

Whether you’re an expert stitcher or a complete beginner, the show offers inspiration, education and fun for all. If learning new skills is on the ‘to do list’, there are hundreds of hands-on workshops to book onto, led by top craft tutors, and the popular Creative Living Theatre programme will be packed with free demonstrations.

Tickets go on sale for The Knitting & Stitching Show, Harrogate on 20 September 2021.

Bring a shopping bag or two to top up your fabric stash and supplies because The Knitting & Stitching Show has hundreds of specialist craft retailers under one roof.

The Knitting & Stitching Show always wows visitors with spectacular curated galleries by leading UK and international textile artists and this year is no exception.

The 2021 show features exhibitions by Al Johnson (Downed), Hannah Lamb (Home: Work), Onome Otite, Maria Thomas (Relative), Valerie Wartelle (Nurturing the Incidental), Kate Wells (Dip Your Mind in Gold), Suzy Wright (Birds of Paradise), The Embroiderers’ Guild (Exquisite Containers), The Stitchbook Collective, and Alice Kettle, whose vast textile hanging, Stitch a Tree, features over 6,000 trees embroidered by individuals, schools and groups from all over the world in support of human connection and displaced people.

There are also galleries featuring the 2021 winners of The Janome Fine Art Textiles Award, a celebration of textiles’ place amongst high art, and winners of The Festival of Quilts 2021 quilt competition.

Additional space and seating, wider aisles, enhanced venue cleaning, staggered entry times and capped visitor and exhibitor numbers are among wide-ranging safety measures in place as part of The Knitting & Stitching Show’s COVID Commitment to ensure the event’s safe operation.