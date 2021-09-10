Harrogate’s MP requests additional support for DVLA and DVSA to tackle backlogs

At the Transport questions (10 Sept 21) Harrogate’s MP, Andrew Jones, requested additional support in order to tackle backlogs at the DVLA and DVSA including skills provision and signposting jobseekers to roles within the agencies.

Following the questions, Andrew Jones MP, stated:

I have received numerous requests from constituents to chase and resolve matters within the DVLA and DVSA over recent months. The team at the DVLA are always very helpful and I am grateful to them for quick resolutions.

The backlog caused by the pandemic has impacted widely, but one area that has been raised with me by local businesses is the shortage of HGV drivers. This shortage is actually global and slowing the economic recovery from the pandemic, but there are actions that can be taken to improve the situation in this country.

I therefore welcomed the Transport Secretary’s work to provide the extra capacity now in place at the DVLA and DVSA.

But my point is there are other measures that can also be taken and was encouraged by his commitment to build skills provision for employees and signposting jobseekers to vacant positions. Together, these will help the teams break through the backlogs, boost the workforce and help the economic recovery.