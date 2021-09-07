Yorktoberfest adds new dates and releases entertainment line-up

The organisers of York’s brand-new beer festival Yorktoberfest have today announced that extra dates will go on sale from today, as demand for an autumn cheer-up has led to several sold-out sessions.

Yorktoberfest will now run from Thursday 21st to Saturday 23rd October in addition to the original dates of Thursday 28th to Sunday 31 October, where the Friday and Saturday sessions are already sold out. Tickets are priced from £15 per person.

Yorktoberfest will follow in the traditions of the first Oktoberfest staged in Munich in 1810, bringing beer, bratwurst and oompah to a giant Bavarian-styled beer tent in the Clocktower Enclosure at York Racecourse, as well as a vintage funfair to complete the festive scene.

Also announced today is the entertainment line-up for Yorktoberfest. Though hailing from the ancient streets of York, the hugely popular New York Brass Band will step into the Lederhosen and Dirndls, take on a new persona as the New York OOMPAH Brass Band, and add some thigh-slapping, foot-stomping Oktoberfest tunes to their repertoire of feel-good disco classics.

Also taking to the stage will be internationally acclaimed drag artist Velma Celli who will add to the party with her powerhouse vocals and outrageous humour! Known as ‘the UK’s Queen of live vocal drag’, Velma has been charming audiences across the globe for the past 10 years, from Australia to New York, and from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to London’s Hippodrome. Velma takes the drag concept to whole new dizzy heights according to her alter-ego Ian Stroughair, a well-known name on the West End stage in his own right.

Dancing is encouraged, as it has been for over 200 years, as is the wearing of Lederhosen, Dirndls or any other fancy dress, with nightly competitions and prizes for the best dressed.







The Bavarian Bar will serve authentic German beer as well as a range of wines, prosecco, spirits and soft drinks for those who prefer not to ‘hop’! A variety of German-inspired food stalls will cater for all tastes, with the essential favourites of sausages, schnitzels and pretzels as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

Funfairs are an integral part of German Oktoberfests and Yorktoberfest will have its very own traditional funfair with Dodgems, Twister, Speedway and Chair-o-Plane delivering thrills (but no spills, as steins are not invited!).

Yorktoberfest will have a strictly limited capacity, with specific opening times: Thursdays 21st and 28th and Friday 22nd October from 7pm until 11pm (Friday 29th October is sold out), two sittings on Saturday 23rd October from 1pm until 5pm and from 7pm until 11pm (both sessions on Saturday 30th October are sold out), and one sitting on Sunday 31st October from 1pm until 5pm.

Tickets for Yorktoberfest are on sale through ticketsource.co.uk/yorktoberfest*, priced at £15 per person for unreserved seating, a reserved table of six for £90 (equivalent to £15 per person), and a VIP table of six for £135 (equivalent to £22.50 per person) which will be situated closest to the stage and have table service. *Booking fee applies. Tickets will also be available at the entrance, subject to availability.

Co-producer Johnny Cooper, CEO of Coopers Marquees said: We are looking forward to seeing one of our biggest marquees at 160m long, installed on the Knavesmire and themed with all things Bavarian including a stage, bespoke thatched wooden barns, flags galore and generally everything needed for a great night out.