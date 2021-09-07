Police continue to investigate A59 fatal collision

Police have now said that Michael Rowbottom was the 89-year-old man who died in the A59 collision near Moor Monkton last month.

Michael Rowbottom was previously headmaster for a number of years at English Martyrs school in York until his retirement in the early 1990s.

Michael leaves behind his children John, Helen and Gerard, who miss him sorely.

His late wife, Molly, died in May last year.

Officers are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has any information to get in touch.

The collision happened at around 5.10pm on Wednesday 25 August and involved three vehicles – a red Audi A3 travelling towards York, and a black Audi Q5 and a silver Mini, both of which were travelling in the opposite direction.

Michael, who was driving the Audi A3, was taken to hospital but died.

Did you see a red Audi A3 car as it travelled from Green Hammerton towards York around 5pm? Or were you travelling in the opposite direction at the time of the collision and have dash-cam footage of your journey?

If you think you have any info that could help our investigation, please email Traffic Sergeant Mark Patterson at mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk, or call 101, select option 2 and ask for Mark Patterson or Matthew Harvey.

Please quote incident number 12210188817 when providing any information.





