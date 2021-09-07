Grab your things and go… to a Brimhams Active leisure centre

Customers no longer need to plan ahead and pre-book gym or swim sessions at Brimhams Active facilities across the Harrogate district.

Throughout the last year – when leisure centres have been allowed to open – customers have been required to pre-book in advance, so that Harrogate Borough Council can manage the number of customers and ensure Covid-19 safety measures are being followed.

Now that restrictions have been eased, customers can grab their things and pop down any time facilities are open – everyone’s welcome.

Councillor Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, and chair of the board of directors at Brimhams Active, said: It is a positive step forward that customers no longer need to pre-book gym or swim sessions at Brimhams Active facilities. Unfortunately, both locally and nationally, there is a shortage of leisure centre staff which means we have had to change the timetable at all of our facilities. We are doing what we can to fill these roles, specifically lifeguards and receptionists, so that all facilities can return to normal as soon as possible. I’d like to thank residents in advance for bearing with us.

Until this time, the council has created a balanced timetable between all facilities so that they can operate safely and offer everyone across the Harrogate district the opportunity to go swimming or use the gym.

Timetables may be subject to change so customers are urged to check the council’s social media platforms for the latest updates.

Anyone interested in applying

for a role at one of the council’s leisure centres should visit the council’s website at: www.harrogate.gov.uk/jobs





