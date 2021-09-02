North Yorkshire RAF Air Cadets flying high again

RAF Air cadets from North Yorkshire have been enjoying their first flights in a glider, courtesy of 644 Volunteer Gliding Squadron, based at RAF Syerston, near Newark.

The cadets, from Squadrons in Harrogate, York and Church Fenton joined other cadets, with an early morning wake up call for most at 5 am, they all arrived at 110 (City of York) Squadron to be driven to RAF Syerston, arriving just before 9 am, on schedule, where the cadets and staff were given a full safety briefing

Whilst the briefing was in progress the group was informed that due the weather conditions they would not be able to fly and were provided with the option to return, or complete the course and be taken on a tour of the hanger. They opted for the latter and this allowed for an excellent detailed overview of all the aircraft in the hanger. The two aircrew gave an excellent tour and explanations which lasted well over an hour. At this point the group thought they were going to have lunch before the return journey to York. However, luckily for them, the weather turned in their favour and the amazing staff were keen to get at least a few of up in the air.

No sooner said than done, they were seated comfortably, in one of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets Viking gliders, and towed up, up and away over the stunning countryside. Once in the air they enjoyed superb views over Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. Even better, all ten cadets in the group managed to get two sorties in the air and for all of them it was not just their first flight in the Viking glider but for nine of them the first flight with the RAF Air Cadets.







On landing it was clear that they had all enjoyed the experience and cannot wait until the next opportunity arises to fly again, and put the Air back in the Air Cadets.

Corporals George Sharratt and Adam Mir of 58 (Harrogate) Squadron, said: After waiting over a year to go flying, being able to take control of the glider on our first flight, was one of those moments we will never forget. But it would not be possible without both the help from RAF Syerston’s ground and air crew and from two of the volunteers from the Wing who organised the trip, got up at 5 am and transported us back and forth over 200 miles.