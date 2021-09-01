Harrogate Rugby Club announce new ground sponsor Apollo Capital

Harrogate Rugby have announced Apollo Capital as the new ground sponsors.

Apollo Capital are a Harrogate based Car Finance specialist owned by David Moss and Andy King.

They are proud of their Yorkshire roots, and especially Harrogate and have said that the opportunity to support Harrogate RUFC and their fantastic work in the community was too good to miss.

The club has said it is wonderful to have a Harrogate-based company, with Harrogate based owners supporting the club’s ambition to develop young people to help them achieve their potential.

Apollo Capital are delighted to become part of the Harrogate RUFC family as the Main Ground sponsor.

Apollo Capital’s investment is to help further enhance the already exceptional facilities, supporting David Doherty with his vision to continue developing the club which is already home to 18 Senior, Junior, and Mini sides.

Beyond Rugby, the facilities are available for events and private hire, and there is a big focus on the junior and mini sections.

The Apollo team will have a strong presence at the club moving forward.





