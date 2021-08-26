Santa is coming to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) has announced that Santa and his team of elves will be returning to the heritage railway this Christmas for a magical journey aboard the Santa Express. Keep your eyes peeled – tickets for Santa Specials at the award-winning attraction will go on sale on Thursday 14th September for an unforgettable festive journey.

Child and adult Santa Special tickets* are £26 per person and include a one-hour train journey with a special Christmas present and NYMR backpack for each child and, of course, whether they’ve been naughty or nice, children will all get to meet Santa Claus during their visit. Climb on board from either Pickering or Grosmont Station, and enjoy an enchanting Christmas experience to see Mr Claus and his jolly helpers.

Pickering to Levisham Santa Special departure dates and times:

Santa Specials will depart from Pickering Station on the 4th & 5th December, 11th & 12th December, 18 & 19December and the 20th to 24th December at 9:35, 11:10, 13:55 and 15:30.

Grosmont Santa Specials departure dates and times:

Santa Specials will depart from Grosmont Station on the 4th & 5th December, 11th & 12th December, 18th & 19th December and the 20th to 24 December at 10:15, 12:30 and 14:35.

Special Group Rates and discounts are also available from £23 per adult and child tickets and can be booked via NYMR’s Group Travel Coordinator on 01751 477700.

During December, the Pullman Dining Train at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway will also be running a special festive three-course menu featuring a complimentary glass of mulled wine on arrival. The menu will feature some traditional Festive delights such as Chestnut, Parsnip and Bacon Soup; Roast Turkey with all the trimmings for the main course; and, of course no festive feast would be complete without traditional Christmas Pudding (a variety of other options are available).

This festive menu will be available on select dates from the 2nd until 31 December as well as the 1st and 2nd January 2022.

For more information or to book Santa Specials tickets please visit: nymr.co.uk/santa-specials

Visit nymr.co.uk/pullman-dining for the full Pullman festive menu and Christmas dining experience available dates.

*Age of children will need to be provided at the time of the booking. Childrens under 12 months can travel on the service free of charge however a seat or a gift will not be provided. If you would like to provide your own present, Santa will be happy to hand this out.