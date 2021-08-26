Almsford Community Fun Day to celebrate local community

The organisers of this year’s Almsford Community Fun Day are inviting local people to their community event on Sunday 12 September 2021 between 1 and 6 pm on Almsford Playing Fields, Harrogate.

The event will see community organisations, voluntary groups and performers come together to provide a fun-filled afternoon for local people.

The line-up of free live music, entertainment and sporting activities has been made possible by a National Lottery Community Fund grant plus generous support of organisations and local businesses, including headline sponsor Feather Smailes Scales.

The current running order of entertainment is:





There will also be many activities for all the family to enjoy, including bouncy castles, human table football and assault course. There will also be free taster sessions of golf and petanque.

Local voluntary organisation, Resurrection Bikes, will be bringing along a selection of novelty bikes to try and the Guiding Association will be running activities. Other community organisations include The Saints’ Community Library and Saints’ Plant Stall.







Visitors can also enjoy home-made refreshments, smoothies from Indulge Delibar, BBQ and ice creams. There will also be a bar serving Daleside real ale and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Chris McVey, Pannal Ash Junior FC chairman said: We’re so looking forward to celebrate all that’s positive in our community after having to cancel our 2020 event due to the pandemic. The playing fields are a shared space for all the local community. As well as being the home to our football club, the area is used by birdwatchers, dog walkers and families. The Fun Day is about bringing people of all ages together in a Covid-safe way to enjoy fantastic entertainment after months of being apart

In the event of bad weather, the Fun Day organisers have confirmed the Fun Day will go ahead in the two on-site marquees. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs so they can enjoy the entertainment at a social distance.

Almsford Playing Fields are situated behind Oatlands Junior School, off Hookstone Road, Harrogate, HG2 8EJ. Parking for the event is at nearby Hornbeam Park. Anyone with special access needs should contact the organisers at pannalashfc@gmail.com

More information and updates about the day can be found on Facebook and Instagram @AlmsfordCommunityFunDay and Twitter @AlmsfordGala.