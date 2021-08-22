Candlelighters Launches Bright Sparks Challenge, helping support children like Marnie from Harrogate

Yorkshire-based children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters, is launching its Bright Sparks Challenge, a new initiative to join forces with local businesses and raise funds.

Bright Sparks is an exciting opportunity for employees to develop creative, entrepreneurial and business skills whilst in turn, supporting the local community by entering the Candlelighters Bright Sparks Challenge.

Businesses that take part in the Bright Sparks Challenge will be supporting children like Marnie, from Harrogate

At just two years old, Marnie was diagnosed with Low-grade Pilocytic Astrocytoma or LGPA (a type of brain tumour) in March 2017

Marnie needed to undergo intensive treatment, including chemotherapy and major surgery

Upon entering the Candlelighters Bright Sparks Challenge, teams of up to eight employees are tasked with turning tea-light candles into the biggest pot of money that they can, competing with other teams across the county to see who can take the crown of ‘Candlelighters Brightest Sparks’!

The Bright Sparks Challenge has been developed by Candlelighters to give businesses the opportunity to support a crucial Yorkshire charity with an initiative that will motivate and develop their people, at a time when many learning & development budgets have been cut. With support from Candlelighters team members will have the chance to learn new skills and develop the profile of themselves and their businesses.







Candlelighters’ Bright Sparks Project Manager, Chris Salt, said: We are very excited to be launching this challenge, after what has been an unpredictable year so far for many businesses across the Yorkshire region. Our Bright Sparks Challenge will give businesses the opportunity to develop and motivate their teams and to inject a bit of fun into their workplace, which will help morale as we venture into 2022.

Each year, over 150 children in Yorkshire are diagnosed with cancer. When a child is diagnosed, lives are turned upside down instantly: not just for the child but the entire family. Getting well again can be a long and challenging journey, emotionally, physically, and financially. Supporting children and families throughout that journey is why the charity, Candlelighters, was formed more than 40 years ago. Their mission is to bring light to every family affected by childhood cancer across Yorkshire by providing emotional, practical and financial support, as well as bringing hope, by investing in vital research to improve the outcomes and lives of children with cancer.

Businesses that take part in the Bright Sparks Challenge will be supporting children like Marnie, from Harrogate. Marnie was diagnosed with Low-grade Pilocytic Astrocytoma or LGPA (a type of brain tumour) in March 2017 at just two years of age. Marnie underwent surgery to decompress cysts which were causing a build-up of pressure within her head, and also to do a biopsy. In late 2018 after an MRI scan, it was decided that a treatment plan of chemotherapy would also be required for 18 months. Marnie, now six, lives in Harrogate and is doing well after finishing her treatment in June last year.

Over the three years since Marnie was diagnosed, Candlelighters helped with emotional support for Marnie and her family, they also help with practical things like financial grants to help cover the costs of travelling to hospital, or entertaining children on the wards, enabling parents to get some much-needed respite.

Mum Sally said: There are far too many things to list that Candlelighters have done for us since Marnie’s diagnosis and, unless you are being supported by them, I don’t think you can ever fully appreciate what they do. During the pandemic, we engaged with Candlelighters via Zoom parties, at the Day Clinic at Leeds Children’s Hospital and had friendly phone calls and emails throughout with the Candlelighters team. Candlelighters are always fun, uplifting and a provided a great distraction for us during lockdown, through their virtual activities and events.

The Bright Sparks Challenge begins on 4 October 2021 and entrants will have four months to use their tea-lights to raise as much money as possible for Candlelighters and the children and families it supports.

If you’d like to enter or find out more about the Bright Sparks Challenge, you can contact Candlelighters at Corporate@candlelighters.org.uk, call them on 0113 322 9283 or visit their website, here, www.candlelighters.org.uk/bright-sparks/