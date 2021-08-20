Thought Bubble: The Yorkshire Comic Art Festival launches huge Comic Book Donation Drive

From today, Thought Bubble is inviting all comic book fans, collectors, creators, publishers and comic shops to donate new and used comic books, to help with their ambitious goal; to put comics into the hands of more people than ever!

The Comic Book Drive idea was sparked at the start of the pandemic by Thought Bubble Festival Manager, Chloe Green, when job losses and inevitable budget cuts were looming. However, lockdown began which made collecting physical donations no longer an option, but now that restrictions are lifted, Team Thought Bubble are able to launch the project.

The whole of the Thought Bubble team are enthusiastic about comics being made accessible for everyone, and for years have worked with Diamond UK (The comic distribution company) and Travelling Man (The comic book shop) to donate comics annually to libraries across Yorkshire. The Comic Book Drive is building on those years of work, with hopes of taking it to another level.

Everyone is welcome to donate, and once collected the comics will be categorised and donated to schools, libraries and charitable organisations across the UK.

Chloe Green, Festival Manager, adds: Consistent budget cuts to the arts, to schools and libraries mean essentials that should be accessible to everyone no longer are; and one of those things is comic books. Everyone knows comics can be fun, superhero-filled, fantasies, but they are also excellent tools to express emotional highs and hardships, to share experiences in a much more encompassing and enticing way than can be achieved with words alone; and I think everyone should have the chance to explore them. The Comic Book Drive’s aim is to equip schools, libraries and charities with stacks of comics, for everyone to come and enjoy. We want to inspire people to read more, and to write, draw, and maybe even become the next big comic book creator that we could have as a future special guest at our convention!

Dawn Stanley-Donaghy, Stock and Reader Development Librarian at Leeds City Council, commented: Comics are a fantastic way to get young people reading! The strong characters and illustrations can encourage even the most reluctant reader and can help children learn to read. As a library service we recognise it is so important for all children to get free access to great reading materials including comics.

Donations will be accepted from Friday 20 August 2021 and will continue to do so until the end of the year. Comic fans can donate pre-loved and new comic books at drop-off points around Yorkshire and the North, as well as at the Comic Convention itself, which is held on November 13-14 in Harrogate Convention Centre. All sizes of donations are accepted 1 comic or 500, every single one will be gladly received and go on to a new home.

You can find out more details about the drive, how to get involved and the drop off point locations on the Thought Bubble website: thoughtbubblefestival.com/drive