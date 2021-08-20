HBC support plans for an alternative Festive Market for Harrogate in December, as organisers despair over the action of Harrogate Council

Place Europe are aiming to bring a much reduced Market to Harrogate, from 3 to 12 December, at a currently undisclosed location in the town centre.

Brian Dunsby, part of the organising team for the Harrogate Christmas Market said:

We have just received an ultimatum from Harrogate Borough Council which confirms that they will not negotiate any further on our application for a licence to hold Harrogate Christmas Market in the ‘magic Montpellier valley’ again this year.

They have refused our request for a top-level meeting about this original setting, to review and hopefully resolve the outstanding issues, whilst there is still time to save the Harrogate Christmas Market this year.

We realise that the Council Leaders want us to relocate elsewhere but we cannot find anywhere else suitable – and there is insufficient time to rearrange the large number of details involved. We now have 172 Market Traders applications waiting for acceptance, whilst there are already 55 coaches planning to come to Harrogate during the Market.

We have tried to engage with Harrogate Borough Council in positive discussions, but in recent weeks it has become clear that they have their own agenda. This has now been revealed. Despite Brexit, their new market will provide only 45 stalls mostly from European countries.

Local traders will probably not get much of a look in. It will be on for 10 days, 3rd -12th December 2021, somewhere in the Town Centre.

We have been pleased to provide Harrogate with a successful Christmas Market for 8 years, with local traders, local products and supporting many local charities.

Over the past five years we have contributed over £90,000 to local charities and similar organisations. The peak attendance was over 85,000 visitors during our four open days.

What an achievement! Many other folk have endorsed that our event brings family fun, pleasure, happiness and good business to thousands during its four days each year.

We want to thank you for all your support and encouragement over the past 8 years. We have enjoyed working with you and are extremely saddened at this unfortunate outcome.