Commissioner confirms completion of the sale of Newby Wiske Hall

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner can confirm that the sale of Newby Wiske Hall, the former headquarters of North Yorkshire Police, has today (19 August) been completed for £2.5 million.

Philip Allott says he is ‘delighted’ the end of the process has been reached which sees PGL, a company that provides educational activity courses for schools and young people, buy the 17th century manor house.

PGL agreed to purchase the property in 2017 paying a 10 per cent deposit of £250,000. In the period since that agreement, a number of challenges beyond the control of the Commissioner, including judicial reviews, revised planning decisions and other legal issues, have delayed the sale. Now these processes have concluded, the sale has completed and the balance of the agreed price will be paid.

The sale allowed North Yorkshire Police to move its headquarters from Newby Wiske to Northallerton’s Alverton Court in 2017 – a move which has saved taxpayers £600,000 per year ever since. That amount has now increased to £1.1m annually due to the co-location of Northallerton Police Station and the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service HQ at the fully refurbished and modernised base which is equipped with everything needed for modern policing and fire and rescue.







In May 2020, the purchasers asked to extend the time they had to complete the sale of Newby Wiske for a further two years and agreed to pay for the costs in maintaining the building in that time, an amount of £24,000 per month.