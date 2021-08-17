Four arrested following robbery in Ripon

Four people have been arrested after a teenager was robbed in Ripon.

The incident happened outside the Ship Inn pub on Bondgate at around 4.45pm on Friday (13 August).

The teenage boy was threatened and personal possessions including a watch and an item of jewellery were stolen.

The incident is believed to have involved a knife. No injuries were reported.

Police responded and launched an immediate investigation which resulted in four males, aged 14 to 20, being arrested in connection with the incident.

They have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Officers made enquiries in the surrounding area but are urging people to come forward if they have information which they have not yet shared.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12210180615 .





