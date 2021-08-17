Britain’s Poet Laureate at feva

Britain’s Poet Laureate Simon Armitage gave readings to a large and appreciative audience during Knaresborough feva festivities on Monday 16 August 2021.

Some 200 people crammed into the venue, Trinity Church, to hear the poet read from some of his favourite works, following which he held an impromptu discussion with members of the audience which ran into the late evening.

Simon Armitage, the Huddersfield-born, Marsden-reared Poet Laureate, a 10-year position to which he was appointed in 2019.

He is former Oxford Professor of Poetry and the author of numerous books of poetry and literature. He has been awarded Honorary Doctorates by the University of Portsmouth, the University of Huddersfield, the Open University, Sheffield Hallam University and Leeds University. He has been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature (2014), Honorary Fellow at Trinity College, Oxford (2019) and Honorary Fellow at the British Academy (2021).