Bilsdale temporary mast update, service should return for more homes on the 28 August

Work is continuing on Bilsdale Transmitter.
- 80 metre temporary mast to be operational by 28 August 2021
- Geographical reach of the temporary transmitter is not currently known
- There will be homes that the temporary transmitter will not reach, and will remain without service until return of full service
- Cause of the fire hasn’t been published
- Return to full service date is yet to be published
A spokesperson for Arqiva said:
Later today we expect to return digital radio services from SDL and D1 from Eston Nab, providing digital radio on those multiplexes for much of Middlesbrough, Stockton-on-Tees and the coast to Hartlepool.
We continue to be in constant dialogue with all our broadcaster customers, Freeview and our regulator Ofcom regarding our plans, and updating MPs to keep them informed.
As per our previous update, we now expect to have completed the improvement of TV coverage from Eston Nab, and also the installation of a further 15m mast at a site in Arncliffe Wood by the weekend.
These two developments should deliver a significant improvement in TV coverage for viewers in the areas including Darlington, Stockton, Catterick, Leyburn, Masham and Ripon. We will update viewers on any action they need to take with further updates later this week.
Work on phase 2 of the recovery plan continues. We still anticipate the temporary mast to be effective by 28 August and are currently awaiting the arrival of the 250 tonnes of concrete blocks that will make sure the 80-metre temporary mast remains in place once it is raised.
What about Harrogate??
Howl long will it take for me to get back reception in Selby.
Co Durham (DL15) doesn’t even seem to appear on any updates and we are still without signal!!!
We live in Durham and have no signal either the way things are going we wont get TV till xmas