Top grades for Harrogate trio

Three students from The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL), are celebrating achieving a total of 24 GCSEs at the coveted grade 9 today (Thursday, August 12).

Lydia Ha and Abby Johnston-Jones notched up 8 GCSEs each at grade 9 and two at grade 8, while Anna Townend also scooped eight grade 9s, a grade 8 and a grade 7.

Over half (57 per cent) of GSAL students achieved the top GCSE grades of 7 or above in every subject – the equivalent of A*/A under the previous system.

More than half (61 per cent) of all grades were at 8 and 9, with 38 per cent at the highly sought-after grade 9. Overall, all passes were at 4 or above.

Forty-nine students scooped 10 grade 8s or 9s in every subject, including the 13 who secured the top grade of 9 in all of their GCSEs.

Principal Sue Woodroofe said: “I could not be more proud of everything that our GCSE students have achieved; this year’s results are richly deserved. And of course, we pay tribute to the teamwork evident from their dedicated and supportive teachers and parents who have encouraged them every step of the way over these past 16 months.

“Despite everything, this year has seen our young people dig deep and show real resilience as they have faced up to the challenges of the pandemic. To see their strength, confidence and commitment grow has been a privilege and it will prove to be a bedrock long into their futures.”