GCSE success at Queen Mary’s School

Inspiring and industrious, the Year 11 pupils at Queen Mary’s School, between Ripon and Thirsk, much deserve their moment of glory having received superb GCSE results with almost 40% of entries achieving Grade 8 – 9s.

Along with many other young people, they responded magnificently to the challenges of online learning showing resilience and independence at every stage. The outcomes are testament to a resourceful and responsible cohort with bright futures ahead of them.

In addition to celebrating strong GCSE results, there was success with Grade 8 ABRSM and Speech and Drama examinations, as well as with national sporting excellence. Every Year 11 pupil held a significant position of responsibility during a uniquely challenging year, serving the school with distinction, often remotely.

Special congratulations to Arabella Jaques and Lilian Roberts who have attended Queen Mary’s for over 14 years, from the age of two. Alongside their amazing GCSE results, they have both achieved ABRSM Grade 8 Singing, have represented the school in many sports and have taken on leadership roles as Deputy Head Girl and Scholars’ Captain. Congratulations also go to Arabella’s sister, Old Maryan, Emilia who will head to the University of Oxford to read Music with a Choral Scholarship.

There is an array of talent across the year. All the pupils received offers to their first choice sixth forms. Four girls have secured scholarships to attend prestigious schools with double scholarships for Tilly Armstrong (Academic and Music) and Jemma Raper (Academic and Sport) and several girls will take up places at Ripon Grammar School.

Mrs Carole Cameron, Head of Queen Mary’s School is enormously proud of all of the Year 11 pupils and staff: I am so impressed that this mature and proactive group has responded magnificently to the exceptional circumstances. They have come smiling through and have been great role models for younger girls. I am also extremely grateful to our staff who enable Queen Mary’s pupils to excel. The Home Learning Programme brought exciting and empowering teaching and learning opportunities providing excellence across the curriculum. This happy and vibrant community owes a great debt of gratitude to staff and pupils, alike.

Queen Mary’s offers a broad curriculum, allowing pupils to pursue their interests within small classes designed to facilitate their ongoing development and achievement. The next Open Mornings will take place on Friday 1 – Saturday 2 October.