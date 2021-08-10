Consultation on priorities for policing, fire and rescue and victims’ services launches next week

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott will next week launch a three-month consultation on the people’s priorities for policing, fire and rescue and victims’ services.

Members of the public will be invited to have their say on how to keep communities safe

Philip wants to hear from people across North Yorkshire and York as he develops his Police and Crime Plan and Fire and Rescue Plan for 2021-2024. The consultation will include online surveys, representative targeted surveys, focus groups with partners and a 16-stop tour across the County and City.

The ‘Your Safety, Your Priorities, Your Plans’ consultation will aim to encourage a debate about what the priorities for policing and the fire and rescue service should be in North Yorkshire and York.