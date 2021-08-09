Harrogate Town AFC say the next three fixtures are postponed

Harrogate Town AFC have said that due to positive Covid-19 cases within the playing squad, the next three fixtures have been postponed, including tomorrow’s (Tuesday 10 August) Carabao Cup fixture against Rochdale at The EnviroVent Stadium.

The SkyBet League Two trips to Crawley Town and Leyton Orient on Saturday 14th and Tuesday 17th August have also been postponed.

In respect of rescheduling the Carabao Cup game, the League will consider any proposal put forward by the Club as under the rules, if a fixture is not able to be re-arranged ahead of the following round, then a Club would have to forfeit the tie.

It means a number of individuals are unable to play or train due to either a positive test or the requirement to self-isolate in line with Government and EFL guidance.

The club will continue to work with Covid protocols as set out by the EFL to ensure the safety of our players and staff.

All supporters who had purchased a ticket for our Carabao Cup fixture will receive a full refund should the game not be rearranged, or their ticket will be valid for the new date of the fixture.





