Zoe Birkett to star as Tina Turner at Ripley Castle Concert

West End and TV star Zoe Birkett will be stepping into the legendary heels of Tina Turner at Sounds in the Grounds at Ripley Castle in North Yorkshire later this month.

As well as One Night of Tina on Saturday 21 August, the line-up for the weekend of live music kicks off with an evening of Sinatra swing favourites with The Definitive Rat Pack on Friday 20 August and culminates with the electrifying Killer Queen on Sunday 22 August.

Zoe Birkett shot to fame on ITV’s original Pop Idol alongside eventual winner Will Young and runner-up Gareth Gates, finishing in fourth position, the highest placed female vocalist. She has gone on to enjoy a glittering career on stage and screen, including numerous West End roles in The Bodyguard, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Thriller Live and Rock of Ages, to name just a few, as well as an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother. Now Zoe is set to take audiences on a spectacular rock ‘n’ rollercoaster ride through four decades of the legendary Tina Turner’s greatest hits in One Night of Tina, including What’s Love Got To Do With It, Private Dancer and Simply the Best.

On Friday 20 August audiences can relive the golden era of swing as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr are recreated with uncanny precision by the original cast of the West End’s sell-out show The Rat Pack – Live from Las Vegas. With backing singers and Big Band musicians, The Definitive Rat Pack brings an evening of showbiz magic with such favourites as My Way, Mr Bojangles, Fly Me To The Moon and of course New York New York.

The Sounds in the Grounds weekend concludes on Sunday 22nd August with Killer Queen recreating the iconic songs and showmanship of one of the greatest ever rock bands with electrifying precision. For 27 years Killer Queen have been thrilling audiences around the world, following in the footsteps of the real Queen and selling out many of the same arenas. With dazzling vocal range and high-energy charisma, Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury delivers the trademark struts as well as all the hits, including We Will Rock You, Another One Bites The Dust and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Returning by popular demand, York’s very own – and a Glastonbury favourite – The New York Brass Band will get the party started as the support act to each concert, performing a different repertoire every night, from jazz to 80s to current hits.

Organiser James Cundall said: I'm delighted that after the success of Sounds in the Grounds last summer, we are back! These picnic concerts are a great opportunity to get together and enjoy a fun night of live music in a stunning setting in a safe way. From the glorious iconic songs of Sinatra to the rock classics of Tina Turner and Queen, I hope we have something for everyone. Importantly it's an opportunity for both musicians and crew to showcase their talent again after months of inactivity during these difficult times. Our picnic patch concept enables patrons to have their own designated space, thereby eliminating that mad scramble for the best site which often mars an outdoor concert! Our audiences can turn up when it suits them and know they will have a safe and fun evening. Visitors will need to bring their own chairs, though we advise leaving tables at home for space reasons. There will also be food and drink available to purchase.






