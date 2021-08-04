Ripon man jailed for six-and-a-half years for grooming and sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl

Malcolm Peter Barwick, aged 68, now of Edens Way, Ripon, was sentenced at York Crown Court, today (Wednesday 4 August 2021) having pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual activity with a child on 9 July 2021.

The victim, now in her early 20s, reported the incidents to North Yorkshire Police in June last year when the investigation was launched by Harrogate CID.

The offences occurred at Woodfield Drive in Harrogate where the victim was sexually abused by Barwick between April 2014 and April 2015.

Led by Detective Constable Matthew Reeve, key evidence and witness accounts were gathered during the inquiry, which led to the charges against Barwick being authorised by the Crown Prosecution.

As well as the custodial sentence, Barwick is subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and he will remain on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

DC Reeve said: The effect this case has had on the victim has caused a lifetime of trauma and has deeply affected her. She showed true bravery in reporting the matter to the police and seeing the case through. I really hope this outcome will give her the strength to move on from this horrendous experience.” Barwick is a predator who targets vulnerable youths and grooms them for his own sexual gratification. Dangerous and manipulative offenders like him deserve to be behind bars.





