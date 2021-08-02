Fatal collision near Knaresborough

A local man has died following a collision betweeen a biker and pickup truck near to Knaresborough.

A blue motorcycle and silver Toyota Hilux collided on the B6165 Ripley Road in the Nidd area.

It happened at around 3.25pm on Saturday (31 July).

The motorcyclist was travelling from the direction of Ripley and the Toyota driver in the opposite direction.

The rider, a local man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, including those who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision.

Anyone who has dash camera footage is encouraged to save and preserve the footage and to contact North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police via 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12210171943.

Alternatively you can email the officer in case, PC Nicola Gill, at Nicola.gill@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk





