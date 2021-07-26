Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) in North Yorkshire and York offer training on cancer symptoms and lung health for people with Learning Disabilities

NHS North Yorkshire and NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group in partnership with People First Merseyside will be hosting a series of events targeted at people with Learning Disabilities.

The events known as ‘Red Flag Roadshows’ aim to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms that could lead to cancer, and how to have good lung health.

Sessions will be taking place during the week beginning the 13 September across the locality including; Scarborough, Harrogate, Welburn, York, Selby and Northallerton.

The roadshow is fun, interactive and free. It has been designed by, and is run by, people who have learning disabilities.

Full details of the events, including dates, times and venues can be accessed here: https://www.valeofyorkccg.nhs.uk/redflagroadshow/

You can book a place via telephone on 07864 968132 or via email on nyccg.engagement@nhs.net





