Reaching Heady Heights at Brackenfield

High rope climbing, zorbing and archery were just some of the activities that the adventurous pupils at Brackenfield School enjoyed in their recent Activity Week.

Viewed as an ideal opportunity for the school children to develop their confidence and learn new skills, the school arranged a whole host of action-packed activities in and around the Harrogate area after a busy and unpredictable year.

The week included many trips out including a fun-filled day full of outdoor adventures at Ripley Castle, as well as a French-themed Day, to celebrate all things Parisian after the school’s Paris trip was cancelled due to the pandemic. The pupils relished the opportunity to ‘get stuck in’ with a model Eiffel Tower building challenge, as well as learning how to play boules as they pitted their newly acquired skills in a game of Pétanque. The busy French Day schedule was complemented with gentler activities such as trying out delicious Continental dishes, as they enjoyed a tasty French brunch.

On the penultimate evening of the exciting week, children spent a night under the stars with their friends camping in bell tents in the school grounds in readiness for their final day of fun.